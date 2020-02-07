Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South America > Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed

Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The turtle is believed to have lived in northern South America between 13 and seven million years ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

"Stupendous turtle" fossil discovered in Colombia [Video]"Stupendous turtle" fossil discovered in Colombia

Scientists in Colombia have discovered fossils of the Stupendemys geographicus, one of the largest turtles that ever lived. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

'Stupendous turtle' fossil discovered in Colombia [Video]"Stupendous turtle" fossil discovered in Colombia

Scientists in Colombia have discovered fossils of the Stupendemys geographicus, one of the largest turtles that ever lived. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fossils of 'car-sized' turtle found in South America

Scientists have unearthed fossils of a car-sized turtle that lived seven to 13 million years ago.
CBC.ca

One single primitive turtle resisted mass extinction in the northern hemisphere

One single primitive turtle resisted mass extinction in the northern hemisphereMadrid, Spain (SPX) Feb 04, 2020 Sixty-six million years ago, in the emerged lands of Laurasia -now the northern hemisphere- a primitive land tortoise,...
Terra Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fiweh

FiWEH Life Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/2v0RUmhLLB 1 hour ago

myglnews

myglnews Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed https://t.co/OIeZvCHKBN https://t.co/Pwa1Yd0W2E 1 hour ago

ghanawebportal

Ghana Web Portal Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed https://t.co/yCzXSrIfSE https://t.co/Y3UGPwzJsG 2 hours ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed https://t.co/einvlkQhUl https://t.co/MShXWKMPGr 2 hours ago

abhikhabartak

abhikhabartak Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed – BBC News https://t.co/0psq7vLHnE https://t.co/gdNpWZNtMp 2 hours ago

RudeFulk

Rude Fulk RT @RockyMntnMike: We’ve already unearthed senator-sized turtle fossils. 2 hours ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed – BBC News https://t.co/578aL764UJ https://t.co/5VfuTKVaXO 2 hours ago

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed – BBC News https://t.co/AGfwKVCRGR https://t.co/1AYh30aFIS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.