Amid protests and virus, China shuffles Hong Kong officials

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday replaced the head of its Cabinet office responsible for Hong Kong following months of anti-government protests in the territory and rising tensions over the outbreak of the viral COVID-19 respiratory illness. A brief notice on the central government’s website said Xia Baolong would take over from Zhang Xiaoming as […]
