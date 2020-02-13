Barclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties



Recent related news from verified sources Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties, overshadowing profit gains Barclays on Thursday said Britain's financial regulators are probing the historical links between Chief Executive Jes Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey...

Reuters 3 hours ago



Barclays: Regulators probe chief executive over Epstein links The financial watchdog is investigating Jes Staley's links with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

BBC News 3 hours ago



