Barclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Britain's financial regulators are probing historical links between Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, the bank said on Thursday.
