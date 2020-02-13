Global  

German far-right reopens trauma of Dresden bombing

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
German far-right reopens trauma of Dresden bombingGermany was yesterday to mark 75 years since the destruction of Dresden in World War II, with the far-right seeking to inflate victim numbers and play down Nazi war crimes. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was to give a speech at Dresden’s Palace of Culture, walking a fine line between remembering those killed in the Allied air raids on the eastern city and stressing Germany’s responsibility for the war. At 5:30pm, he was to join thousands of residents in forming a human chain of “peace and tolerance” as church bells rang out. However, as in...
Dresden marks WWII bombing in far-right stronghold

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier did his best to balance German aggression and victimhood at the 75th anniversary of the Dresden bombing, one of the most...
Deutsche Welle

WW2 bombing commemorated in far-right stronghold Dresden

Germans on Thursday commemorate 75 years since Allied bombing raids on Dresden killed 25,000 people just three months before the end of World War Two in an...
Reuters


