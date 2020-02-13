Global  

UK Chancellor Sajid Javid quits as Boris Johnson reshuffles cabinet

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
UK Chancellor Sajid Javid quits as Boris Johnson reshuffles cabinetSajid Javid has resigned as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in a shock cabinet reshuffle twist, after being expected to retain his place in PM Boris Johnson’s top team. It’s understood that Javid...
News video: Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid blasts PM’s conditions for staying in Cabinet

Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid blasts PM’s conditions for staying in Cabinet 01:05

 Speaking outside his home, former chancellor Sajid Javid told reporters he was asked to replace all of his political advisers to stay in the role.

Sajid Javid's shock resignation as chancellor [Video]Sajid Javid's shock resignation as chancellor

The Chancellor Sajid Javid MP left government, saying he was left with 'no option' after Boris Johnson told him to sack his aides.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:51Published

What Sajid Javid’s Resignation Reveals About Bois Johnson’s Government [Video]What Sajid Javid’s Resignation Reveals About Bois Johnson’s Government

Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle has all of Westminster buzzing, with the shock resignation of Chancellor Sajid Javid. What does it reveal about how this government will go about their work?Arj..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 41:29Published


Chancellor Sajid Javid quits Boris Johnson government

Sajid Javid has dramtically quit as Chancellor.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Deutsche WelleRIA Nov.IndependentSeattlePI.comDaily Record

Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as ChancellorFormer Chancellor Sajid Javid walked out of the Cabinet after apparently refusing demands to sack his adviser
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •CBC.caIndependentBelfast Telegraph

