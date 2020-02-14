Global  

Zack Kassian hits Erik Cernak in chest with skate during Oilers-Lightning game

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020
Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian pushed his skate into the chest of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, who was holding him down.
Oilers' Zack Kassian in hot water again after kicking opponent in the chest with his skate

Yeah, you can't do that
Tarzan Dan Freeman Can someone neuter this idiot? If the blade doesn't hit his chest protector , slips & instead hits his throat we ha… https://t.co/iZxz6qeH8R 20 minutes ago

