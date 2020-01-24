Global  

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park tied for lead Down Under

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Seven-time major winner Inbee Park moved into contention for her 20th LPGA Tour win by taking a share of the second-round lead at the Women’s Australian Open on Friday. Park’s 4-under 69 left her with a two-round total of 10-under 136 at Royal Adelaide, level with England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70), […]
