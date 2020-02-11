Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Microsoft > US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold

US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on holdMicrosoft’s $10 billion contract to modernise the cloud computing systems at the Pentagon has been put on hold after a federal judge ruled in favour of an appeal from competitor Amazon. Amazon asked the court to pause the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) project until an investigation into the procurement process has been conducted. JEDI was awarded to Microsoft in October after a fierce bidding war saw the world’s leading...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract 01:42

 Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Court halts Pentagon work with Microsoft on cloud contract

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court has ordered the Pentagon to temporarily halt work with Microsoft on a $10 billion military cloud contract that Amazon was...
SeattlePI.com

In win for Amazon, judge freezes work on Pentagon contract

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a temporary halt of Microsoft's work on a $10 billion military cloud contract, a win for Amazon, which sued the U.S....
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TechRadarPro

TechRadar Pro US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold https://t.co/E82lfpJa1o 2 hours ago

christyvideo

Christyvideo US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold https://t.co/tJbYSCe1m4 4 hours ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold https://t.co/bhmFdn2Pzx https://t.co/rCxTufw02P 4 hours ago

JCSura

Juank US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold https://t.co/YM8lnrgMhg https://t.co/MKogPrcSnn 4 hours ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold https://t.co/bhmFdn2Pzx https://t.co/rCxTufw02P 4 hours ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold https://t.co/tkkXPYHYNf https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/Je6rVKGTKo 4 hours ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold https://t.co/Bx4KNLjxcZ https://t.co/lW1qzZt6iN 4 hours ago

A51FR3D

Asif US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold https://t.co/jUca997sTo https://t.co/uHlrmpl2ib 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.