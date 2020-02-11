US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

’s $10 billion contract to modernise the cloud computing systems at the Microsoft ’s $10 billion contract to modernise the cloud computing systems at the Pentagon has been put on hold after a federal judge ruled in favour of an appeal from competitor Amazon . Amazon asked the court to pause the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure ( JEDI ) project until an investigation into the procurement process has been conducted. JEDI was awarded to Microsoft in October after a fierce bidding war saw the world’s leading... 👓 View full article

