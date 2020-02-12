'Stranger Things' teases the return of David Harbour's Hopper in Season 4
"Stranger Things" is returning to Netflix soon – and so is David Harbour's character Jim Hopper, after an explosive fate at the end of last season.
Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser
Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser The character, who is played by David Harbour,
was thought to have died at the
end of season three. The trailer shows Hopper to be alive..
Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love
Check out the official "From Russia with Love" teaser for the Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb..
