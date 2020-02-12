Global  

'Stranger Things' teases the return of David Harbour's Hopper in Season 4

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
"Stranger Things" is returning to Netflix soon – and so is David Harbour's character Jim Hopper, after an explosive fate at the end of last season.
News video: Noah Schnapp Talks 'Waiting For Anya', Teases 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Noah Schnapp Talks 'Waiting For Anya', Teases 'Stranger Things' Season 4 02:43

 Noah Schnapp discusses his first leading role in the new Second World War film, "Waiting for Anya". Plus, he teases what fans can expect from the upcoming fourth season of his hit Netflix series "Stranger Things".

Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser [Video]Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser

Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser The character, who is played by David Harbour, was thought to have died at the end of season three. The trailer shows Hopper to be alive..

Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love [Video]Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love

Check out the official "From Russia with Love" teaser for the Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb..

First ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Answer a Big Mystery

First ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Answer a Big MysteryJim Hopper's fate might be revealed in a secret phone message connected with David Harbour's Instagram account. (Photo Credit: Netflix) I’m going to be...
Noah Schnapp talks 'Waiting for Anya,' quiet about 'Stranger Things'

Noah Schnapp of "Stranger Things talks about his first leading role in the film "Waiting for Anya. " He also promises season four of "Stranger Things" will "be a...
