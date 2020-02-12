'Stranger Things' teases the return of David Harbour's Hopper in Season 4

Jim Hopper's fate might be revealed in a secret phone message connected with David Harbour's Instagram account. (Photo Credit: Netflix) I’m going to be...

Noah Schnapp talks 'Waiting for Anya,' quiet about 'Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp of "Stranger Things talks about his first leading role in the film "Waiting for Anya. " He also promises season four of "Stranger Things" will "be a...

USATODAY.com 3 days ago



