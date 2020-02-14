Global  

Minnesota Wild fire coach Bruce Boudreau

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday after their 30th loss of the season. First-year general manager Bill Guerin fired Boudreau in the aftermath of a shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Assistant Dean Evason was named interim coach. Boudreau is the eighth NHL coach to lose […]
