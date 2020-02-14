Global  

Russian Military Tanks Form Heart Shape for Soldier’s Marriage Proposal

Friday, 14 February 2020
Russian Military Tanks Form Heart Shape for Soldier’s Marriage ProposalA Russian lieutenant teamed up with military crews to surprise his girlfriend with a large heart-shaped formation of tanks for his marriage...
News video: Soldier uses heart of tanks for proposal

Soldier uses heart of tanks for proposal 00:23

 A Russian lieutenant organised tank crews to surprise his girlfriend with a large heart formation for his marriage proposal.

A Russian man proposes to his girlfriend in the middle of tanks arranged in a heart formation.
