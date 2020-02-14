Global  

Bellinger: Altuve stole MVP from Yankees' Judge

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cody Bellinger thinks Houston’s José Altuve stole the 2017 AL MVP award from the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Astros swiped that year’s World Series title from the Los Angeles Dodgers. “These guys were cheating for three years,’’ Bellinger said Friday at the Dodgers spring training camp. “I think what people […]
