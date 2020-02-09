Global  

De Blasio endorses former 2020 rival Sanders for president

Friday, 14 February 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president, a move that puts de Blasio in a position to become a leading voice in opposition to Sanders’ newest rival, Mike Bloomberg, his predecessor in leading the nation’s largest city. De Blasio, an unabashed liberal who was elected […]
 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. | Patrick Semansky/AP Photo By SALLY GOLDENBERG 02/14/2020 04:42 PM EST Link Copied NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will endorse Bernie Sanders for president — a move intended to advance his own elusive quest for national relevance while...

