Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored on a perfectly executed rush in the second period to push his point streak to six games and help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Friday night. Nino Niederreiter and Warren Foegele scored first-period goals for the Hurricanes, helping Carolina play from in front […] 👓 View full article