Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hull scores 24, No. 8 Stanford shoots past Utah 97-64

Hull scores 24, No. 8 Stanford shoots past Utah 97-64

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 24 and Kiana Williams added 19 to lift No. 8 Stanford to a 97-64 win over Utah on Friday night. Fighting to keep pace with UCLA and Oregon — who played later on Friday — at the top of the Pac-12 standings, the Cardinal (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12) […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaraWehmeyer

Dara Wehmeyer "Hull Scores 24, No. 8 Stanford Shoots Past Utah 97-64" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/3eQC7qr16F 17 hours ago

DavidaStaab

Davida Staub "Hull Scores 24, No. 8 Stanford Shoots Past Utah 97-64" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/LFgvyLqy2o 17 hours ago

AmeliaJRobinson

Amelia Robinson "Hull Scores 24, No. 8 Stanford Shoots Past Utah 97-64" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/xXLPV5DJFO 20 hours ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Hull scores 24, No. 8 Stanford shoots past Utah 97-64 - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/X9xCxIV3Vo 21 hours ago

debbraseeh

Debbra Seehafer "Hull Scores 24, No. 8 Stanford Shoots Past Utah 97-64" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/A7duZuKTY9 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.