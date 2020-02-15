Examining the line between good and evil: policeman turned author releases debt novel

Global  

He’s worked some of the most dogged jobs, evacuating burning towns during the 2015 Christmas Day bushfires in the Otways and trod the ground around coastal plane crashes. Now, Geelong policeman David Hicks has released his debut novel and it's flying off the shelves.
