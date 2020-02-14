Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UEFA bans Man City from Champions League for 2 seasons

UEFA bans Man City from Champions League for 2 seasons

Hindu Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The Abu Dhabi-owned team was also fined 30 million euros ($33 million) after an investigation
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer

Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer 01:51

 Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for two years for "serious breaches" of financial regulations by UEFA. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Man City ban does not make difference' [Video]'Man City ban does not make difference'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists any potential ban for Man City will not affect his side's chances of reaching the Premier League top four.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here? [Video]Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations. Here..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liam Gallagher tweets foul-mouth reaction to Man City’s Champions League ban as club are set to lose up to £150m over two seasons

Liam Gallagher responded in typical fashion to fans on social media trying to wind him up about Manchester City’s Champions League ban. There would have been...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.londonBBC NewsWales OnlineBBC Sport

Man City BANNED from Champions League and Europa League for next TWO seasons and fined by UEFA for breach of FFP rules

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons, European football’s governing body has announced. The Premier League...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentBBC NewsWales OnlineBBC SportNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

guidozak

Guy Lépine RT @GrantWahl: UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons, issues €30 million fine https://t.co/3pO1tWhqDK 9 minutes ago

JohnVenosi16

JV RT @D__R__M2: Would of been well if UEFA & Fifa slapped bans on Chelsea in 2003 & Man City in 2008 before letting it blow out of proportion… 14 minutes ago

TheNationNews

The Nation Nigeria UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons https://t.co/iRu1ca2DgS 56 minutes ago

itsWorldNewss

World News UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for 2 seasons https://t.co/TY0bNwI8Hw 1 hour ago

Gasolinux

Moun Seo @Hayles_101 You probably want to read something like this: https://t.co/f08Nxbo9lF 1 hour ago

LeadersNG

LeadersNG UEFA bans Man City from European competitions https://t.co/6t75R7iAU6 1 hour ago

ryanbigpapa69

BIG P🅰️P🅰️6⃣9⃣ RT @si_soccer: BREAKING: UEFA bans Man City from the Champions League for two seasons and fined 30 million euros for breaches of Financial… 1 hour ago

InsideSportInfo

Inside Sport Draconian punishment: UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League football https://t.co/XFKEAuWRHn #uefa… https://t.co/DJJqmYjFOi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.