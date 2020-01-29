Global  

Zelensky responds to Trump's claims: 'It's not true that Ukraine is a corrupt country'

Saturday, 15 February 2020
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted to "change this image" of Ukraine as a "corrupt country" because "it's not true."
News video: Ukraine's President Disputes Trump's Assertion It's A Corrupt Country

Ukraine's President Disputes Trump's Assertion It's A Corrupt Country 00:58

 Zelenskyy said a November interview in which Trump called Ukraine the third most corrupt country in the world wasn&apos;t true.

Zelensky Tells CNN He Told Trump to ‘Please Stop’ Saying Ukraine is Corrupt

Ukraine's President Zelenksy says he told Trump to stop calling his country corrupt. "It's not true."
Mediaite

Ukraine's President Disputes Trump's Assertion It's A Corrupt Country

Ukraine's President Disputes Trump's Assertion It's A Corrupt CountryWatch VideoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is disputing a claim made by President Donald Trump that his country is one of the most corrupt in the...
Newsy

