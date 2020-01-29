Kate Blake Zelensky responds to Trump's claims: 'It's not true that Ukraine is a corrupt country' https://t.co/VC3RF0lUAT 27 minutes ago Rebecca Herman RT @TomPaulauskas: Zelensky responds to Trump's claims: 'It's not true that Ukraine is a corrupt country' https://t.co/JibbjcddqA Zelensky… 55 minutes ago Gerald R. Businaro Zelensky responds to Trump's claims: 'It's not true that Ukraine is a corrupt country' https://t.co/P1SREBF3UJ via @USATODAY 1 hour ago Ntome L. Chauke™ RT @YahooNews: Zelensky responds to Trump's claims: 'It's not true that Ukraine is a corrupt country' https://t.co/s6yk9Pjjru https://t.co/… 1 hour ago Microsoft News Zelensky responds to Trump's claims: 'It's not true that Ukraine is a corrupt country' https://t.co/L6DucsxRDN 2 hours ago Lynn Shaw RT @SlavicLady88: Trump with his extortion fiasco of Ukraine proves he is the corrupt one. He is far more corrupt than Ukraine. Zelensky r… 2 hours ago Jordy90025 Zelensky responds to Trump's claims: 'It's not true that Ukraine is a corrupt country' https://t.co/SLy49eplXt 2 hours ago