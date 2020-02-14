Global  

Rudolph's agent: Garrett legally liable after ESPN interview

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The agent for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett opened himself up for potential legal action after reiterating his claim that Rudolph used a racial slur shortly before their infamous brawl in November. During an interview with ESPN, his first since being hit with a suspension after slugging Rudolph in the […]
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Myles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Slur

Myles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Slur 00:31

 In an interview with ESPN, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett renewed his claims that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rudolph's agent: Garrett legally liable after ESPN interview

Rudolph's agent: Garrett legally liable after ESPN interviewThe war of words between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph may spill over into the courts
FOX Sports

Mason Rudolph responds to Myles Garrett's claim he used racial slur in brawl: '1000% false'

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett said in an ESPN interview that Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph used a racial slur to spark the teams' brawl.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MediaiteESPNPro Football Talk

