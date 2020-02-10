Global  

Dwight Howard pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA Slam Dunk Contest with Superman slam

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Dwight Howard paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in his return to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, pulling out his signature Superman costume.
News video: Boys Senior Game and Slam Dunk Contest

Boys Senior Game and Slam Dunk Contest

 The Illinois Boys topped the Iowa Boys 105-92 at the annual Senior Showcase game held at Augustana, and Bettendorf's Suni Lane was the slam dunk contest winner.

