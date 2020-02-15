Global  

Former Justice Dept. Lawyers Press for Barr to Step Down

NYTimes.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
More than 1,100 former prosecutors who served in Republican and Democratic administrations signed an open letter condemning the president and the attorney general over the Stone case.
Recent related news from verified sources

Fearful of Trump’s Attacks, Justice Dept. Lawyers Worry Barr Will Leave Them Exposed

After a week of tumult, some career prosecutors expressed concerns about political interference and the attorney general’s response to the president weighing...
NYTimes.com

A thousand former Justice officials call on US Attorney General Barr to resign

The former officials, who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, criticised Barr, the country's top law enforcement officer, for...
Sydney Morning Herald

