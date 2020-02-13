Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New York attorney general drops T-Mobile-Sprint challenge

New York attorney general drops T-Mobile-Sprint challenge

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general said Sunday the state will not appeal a judge’s decision approving the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra led a coalition of 14 attorneys general who sued to stop T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint for $26.5 billion. They argued […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KOTA - Published < > Embed
News video: John Fitzgerald announces run for Attorney General

John Fitzgerald announces run for Attorney General

 Lawrence County State's Attorney John Fitzgerald wants to be South Dakota's top cop.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Byron Brown announces crackdown on commercial property neglect [Video]Mayor Byron Brown announces crackdown on commercial property neglect

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Saturday a series of new code enforcement measures which will crack down on neglect by commercial property owners in the city.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:08Published

New York State police investigating trooper-involved crash in Pendleton [Video]New York State police investigating trooper-involved crash in Pendleton

Police say the operators were taken by an ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York attorney general will not appeal court ruling approving T-Mobile-Sprint merger

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Sunday the state has decided not to appeal on a court ruling approving a merger between No.3 and No.4 wireless...
Reuters

New York attorney general will not appeal T-Mobile-Sprint merger ruling

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Sunday the state will not appeal a judge's approval of the $40 billion merger between U.S. wireless carriers...
Reuters


Tweets about this

MiloInfo1

Milo Info "New York Attorney General Drops T-Mobile-Sprint Challenge" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Lah5bUDSlo 7 minutes ago

AmeliaJRobinson

Amelia Robinson "New York Attorney General Drops T-Mobile-Sprint Challenge" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/mDlAaKTLP1 9 minutes ago

deonnain

Deonna Fehn "New York Attorney General Drops T-Mobile-Sprint Challenge" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/11F583JiZV 10 minutes ago

DavidaStaab

Davida Staub "New York Attorney General Drops T-Mobile-Sprint Challenge" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Ugy80dM48N 21 minutes ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/CUYt1pvKo1 New York attorney general drops T-Mobile-Sprint challenge $S #S #Courtdecisions #Legalproceedings #Lawandorder 26 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat New York attorney general drops T-Mobile-Sprint challenge $S #S #Courtdecisions #Legalproceedings #Lawandorder https://t.co/kGkdPTTGWf 27 minutes ago

mikeliveira

miguel oliveira UPDATE 1-NY attorney general will not appeal T-Mobile-Sprint merger ruling: New York… https://t.co/pKNjEV9u8h 1 hour ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe Trump tried to pull the Ukraine plot on the state of New York as he was attempting to withhold federal programs unl… https://t.co/CAKuV7PTmu 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.