BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal as part of a three-goal surge in a 91-second third-period span, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Sunday night. Johan Larsson had a goal and assist, and defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Colin Miller had two assists each. Conor Sheary, Jimmy […]



