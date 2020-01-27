Global  

Box office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' dominates with mighty $57 million debut

Reuters India Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Paramount's family film "Sonic the Hedgehog" ignited over Presidents Day weekend with $57 million in North America and $100 million globally, the best showing ever for a video game adaptation.
