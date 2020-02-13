Global  

Team LeBron edges Team Giannis on final free throw to win thrilling NBA All-Star Game

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
A new scoring format produced a thrilling fourth quarter, with both squads going all-out down the stretch before Team LeBron notched a 157-155 win.
News video: NBA All-Star captains LeBron, Giannis excited for game but missing Kobe

NBA All-Star captains LeBron, Giannis excited for game but missing Kobe 02:32

 NBA All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokuonmpo excited to be part of weekend but still feeling Kobe's death

Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center [Video]Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center

No Bulls are playing this year, but there's no shortage of stars from LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced..

NBA celebrates Kobe as Team LeBron edges Team Giannis in playoff-like All-Star affair

Kawhi Leonard scored 30, LeBron James scored 23 and Chicago product Anthony Davis finished with 20 points after hitting the winning free throw to lift Team...
CBC.ca

Sabonis scores two points in All-Star debut as Team LeBron defeats Team Giannis 157-155

Sabonis scores two points in All-Star debut as Team LeBron defeats Team Giannis 157-155Anthony Davis made a game-ending free throw to give Team LeBron a 157-155 win over Team Giannis in the revamped NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS SportsTechRadar

