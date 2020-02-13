Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s exaggerations on Roger Stone sentence

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s exaggerations on Roger Stone sentence

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is misrepresenting the Justice Department’s handling of the legal case of his confidant, Roger Stone. He’s suggesting rampant bias in the department’s initial recommendation to a federal court that Stone be sentenced between seven and nine years in prison, claiming that all four prosecutors are former members of special […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: President Has ‘Legal Right’ to Intervene in DOJ Cases

Trump: President Has ‘Legal Right’ to Intervene in DOJ Cases 00:49

 President Trump is weighing in on the Roger Stone controversy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. [Video]Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing [Video]DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing

The Department of Justice abruptly shortened Roger Stone’s recommended sentence after Trump publicly criticized the process. But the downgraded sentencing has prompted allegations of political..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's exaggerations on Roger Stone sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is misrepresenting the Justice Department's handling of the legal case of his confidant, Roger Stone. He's...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsSeattle Times

Tucker Carlson Goes to the Mat for Roger Stone: Trump Could Save His Life and ‘End This Nonsense Forever’ With a Pardon

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a direct plea to President Donald Trump Wednesday night on his show to pardon longtime Trump ally and dirty trickster Roger...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Exaggerations on Roger Stone Sentence - https://t.co/TUSDbVWZAv 10 minutes ago

36headlines

36 Headlines AP FACT CHECK: Trump's exaggerations on RZA sentence 12 minutes ago

TrailersNowGA

TravisNorris Read this: "AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Exaggerations on Roger Stone Sentence" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/6wNaxFUrdO 31 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News AP FACT CHECK: Trump's exaggerations on Roger Stone sentence - National Football League News -… https://t.co/Yg7TEpvlkG 32 minutes ago

joehick58

Joe Hickman AP FACT CHECK: Trump's exaggerations on Roger Stone sentence https://t.co/5qETmLKPlB 34 minutes ago

forestecw

Forest Echter "AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Exaggerations on Roger Stone Sentence" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/xjdrn7YPd0 35 minutes ago

ferminfini

Fermin Finizio "AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Exaggerations on Roger Stone Sentence" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0Py89uMSLk 38 minutes ago

EINObamaNews

EIN Obama News Trump's exaggerations on Roger Stone sentence https://t.co/b1jZVbAczA 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.