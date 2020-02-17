Bezos commits $10 billion to fight the ‘devastating impact of climate change’

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Bezos Earth Fund, which Jeff Bezos announced Monday on Instagram, will support "scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world." Not much else is known about the fund.
Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change [Video]Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."

Amazon's Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to combat climate change

While the Bezos Earth Fund initiative was applauded by many, critics have questioned Amazon's support for oil and gas businesses. He is following a similar path...
Deutsche Welle

Jeff Bezos says he's giving $10 billion to fight climate change — about 7.7% of his net worth

Jeff Bezos says he's giving $10 billion to fight climate change — about 7.7% of his net worth· Jeff Bezos said he's giving $10 billion to fight climate change and launch a new initiative called the Bezos Earth Fund. · "We can save Earth," he said in a...
Business Insider

