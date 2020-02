Spencer RT @LAKings: The LA Kings have acquired Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pic… 2 minutes ago CANUCKS #Canucks acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Kings in exchange for Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden, a 2020… https://t.co/5XxNwh8gAK 2 minutes ago BRYNN 🦋 RT @Canucks: 𝙒𝙀 𝙃𝘼𝙑𝙀 𝘼 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝙏𝙊 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀: #Canucks acquire Tyler Toffoli (@tytoff16) from the Kings. https://t.co/DVWlgNtTWk 3 minutes ago Suraj Sharma Tyler Toffoli Traded to Canucks from Kings for Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, Picks | Bleacher Report https://t.co/KILiDPqO69 4 minutes ago Kamil Karamali Welcome to a playoff-bound team, ⁦@tytoff16⁩ 💪🏽 #Canucks https://t.co/jFZczGX6bJ 5 minutes ago Elisa So, Tyler Toffoli Traded to Canucks from Kings for Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, Picks https://t.co/ZnyAJmV31r https://t.co/39Yfovhh2x 5 minutes ago twosheeep Canucks acquire Tyler Toffoli from Kings for Tim Schaller, pick, prospect - https://t.co/r3PB1cqOAt - https://t.co/5cQq7neVzW 6 minutes ago SNAKES & ARROWS And the @NHLBruins Are off the board. Now what??? https://t.co/BfzYnoNyac Canucks acquire Tyler Toffoli from Kings… https://t.co/4cNG651bEB 6 minutes ago