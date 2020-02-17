Alstom to buy Bombardier rail unit

Marie-isabelle smith RT @DanielBarrs2: France manages to be a global player without leaving the EU! Bombardier agrees $8.2 billion deal to sell rail unit to Al… 26 seconds ago aboxoffrogs The same company that screwed the US outta 14+ Billion USD ->France's<- Alstom to buy rail unit of Canadian firm Bo… https://t.co/fB1knrvvy7 1 minute ago Nigel Bradley France's Alstom to buy rail unit of Canadian firm Bombardier for €6.2 billion https://t.co/aduSe7mhs9 via @FRANCE24 9 minutes ago ANDREA RT @raybae689: France's Alstom to buy rail unit of Canadian firm Bombardier for $6.8 billion https://t.co/zAxIQm2wr9 https://t.co/esfrT7v96q 23 minutes ago Claus Wachmann RT @g_gosden: Bombardier agrees $8.2 billion deal to sell rail unit to Alstom. France restricted by the ‘unelected’ ‘anti competitive’ EU s… 26 minutes ago Antony Lee RT @France24_en: ▶️ France's Alstom to buy rail unit of Canadian firm Bombardier for $6.8 billion https://t.co/HXw2u6thdZ https://t.co/LJoL… 43 minutes ago FRANCE 24 English ▶️ France's Alstom to buy rail unit of Canadian firm Bombardier for $6.8 billion https://t.co/HXw2u6thdZ https://t.co/LJoLfCsjPy 1 hour ago