Alstom to buy Bombardier rail unit

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Alstom to buy Bombardier rail unitParis, Feb 18 (IANS) French train maker Alstom announced on Monday that it had reached a deal with Canadian train and plane maker Bombardier for the acquisition of its rail unit, Bombardier Transportation. "The price for the...
News video: Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal

Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal 01:14

 French train maker Alstom has confirmed it is in talks on the possible acquisition of the train business of Canada's Bombardier, with a potential $7 billion deal. Ciara Lee reports

Alstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion

France's Alstom said on Monday it had agreed to buy the train division of Canada's Bombardier for up to 6.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion), in the latest bid by...
Bombardier may be acquired by Paris-based train giant

Paris-based Alstom announced intentions to acquire Montreal-based Bombardier Inc., which operates its Rail Control Solutions Group in Pittsburgh, in a $7 billion...
