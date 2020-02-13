Global  

SNL's Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj of 'Patriot Act,' to headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Kenan Thompson of "Saturday Night Live" and Hasan Minhaj of the Netflix show "Patriot Act" will perform at annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.
 The WHCD lineup has been announced.

Recent related news from verified sources

Comedy Returns to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Will Trump?

Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and Hasan Minhaj of “Patriot Act” are set to perform at the April 25 event.
NYTimes.com

Comedians Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj to headline WHCD

Thompson will serve as host while Minhaj will return as the featured entertainer.
Politico


