Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Deontay Wilder > Why Wilder and Fury are boxing's ultimate showmen

Why Wilder and Fury are boxing's ultimate showmen

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Before Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday, BBC Sport explores why the two heavyweights are the ultimate boxing showmen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch 01:04

 Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1). The much-anticipated rematch comes on the heels of their epic 2018 bout that resulted in a draw. Fury led most of the match on the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape [Video]Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape

A look at the stats behind the fight, as Tyson Fury weighs in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday’s rematch in Las Vegas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder [Video]Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday's rematch. The Briton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to watch Wilder vs Fury II: Deontay Wilder battles Tyson Fury in a highly anticipated heavyweight boxing rematch

How to watch Wilder vs Fury II: Deontay Wilder battles Tyson Fury in a highly anticipated heavyweight boxing rematch  · *After a split decision in December 2018, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will rekindle their heavyweight boxing rivalry on Saturday, February 22 in Las...
Business Insider

The Latest: Wilder-Fury heavyweight rematch unpredictable

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Styles make fights, leading a lot of people in boxing to think the second heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Daily StarFOX SportsReuters

Tweets about this

32fansmovies

There Will Be Pod Excited for @WILDER_FURY2Liv ? Cant decide between @Tyson_Fury vs @BronzeBomber - Wait till you hear the fighters w… https://t.co/Msi9nSUCJP 6 hours ago

BusinessDayNg

BusinessDay The wait is over for the ultimate boxing showdown - Wilder v Fury rematch https://t.co/lX4RTgYxyn 1 day ago

mynaijablog

MyNaijaBlog.Com - Read and Post News & Articles The wait isover for the ultimate boxing showdown – Wilder v Fury rematch – Businessday NG https://t.co/VOQzGK2pba https://t.co/fF8e8vDhuB 1 day ago

BoxingNewsMedia

#Boxing News Media 🥊 RT @BBCSport: Wrestling 💪 Duetting with pop stars 🎤 Opening restaurants 🍽 Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are never far from the headlines… 2 days ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport Wrestling 💪 Duetting with pop stars 🎤 Opening restaurants 🍽 Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are never far from the… https://t.co/eJCSPx9SAq 2 days ago

fionajroberts1

Fiona J Roberts Author BBC Sport - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: The ultimate boxing showmen https://t.co/dnAH0XyYNI 2 days ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré BBC Sport - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: The ultimate boxing showmen https://t.co/QWqeWG9Dt8 3 days ago

crouchie786

Robson786 Couldn’t disagree anymore! Fury may be entertaining but Wilder is certainly not....widely unknown in the US! Deont… https://t.co/T7LCW8I6KC 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.