Trump pardons ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal. DeBartolo Jr., who built the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-’90s dynasty, was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report […]
News video: 'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown

'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown 01:44

 Former NFL players and friends spoke to reporters outside the White House after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Trump pardons Tampa real estate tycoon for role in 1990s fraud scandal

President Trump has pardoned one of Tampa's wealthiest residents for his role in a 1990s fraud scandal. The White House on Tuesday announced the pardoning of...
Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal who built one of the...
