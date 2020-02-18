Global  

U.S. judge keeps Roger Stone sentencing for Thursday

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
U.S. judge keeps Roger Stone sentencing for ThursdayA federal judge on Tuesday said she would stick to the sentencing schedule this week for Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump.
News video: Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing

Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing 01:05

 ​Stone's defense team filed a motion for a new trial last week, arguing one of the jurors in his case was biased.

Judge to move forward with Roger Stone sentencing amid controversy

The federal judge presiding over ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone’s case said Tuesday that she will move ahead with the sentencing of the GOP operative later this...
Who is Amy Berman Jackson, judge in Roger Stone case who has been criticized by Trump and his allies?

The sentencing hearing Thursday of Trump ally Roger Stone puts the spotlight on Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over the case.
