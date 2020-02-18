Global  

Boy Scouts bankruptcy a warning to others who have ignored sexual abuse

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Release of the 'Perversion Files' in 2012 revealed scale of Boy Scouts problem which still entangles the organization.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy 01:45

 The organization faces hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits.

Tennessee Boy Scout activities continue amid national bankruptcy filing [Video]Tennessee Boy Scout activities continue amid national bankruptcy filing

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday as the organization faces hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits. In light of the announcement, Tennessee councils are stressing that the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:58Published

Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims [Video]Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

Upon its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Boy Scouts of America announced its plan to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published


Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy ProtectionWatch VideoThe Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy overnight.  The organization said the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing will allow it to create a...
Newsy

Boy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back...
Reuters


