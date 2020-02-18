Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Liverpool F.C. > Atletico Madrid v Liverpool - rate the players in Champions League last-16 tie

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool - rate the players in Champions League last-16 tie

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Rate the players in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Atletico edge Liverpool with vintage defensive display

Atletico edge Liverpool with vintage defensive display 01:33

 Champions League holders Liverpool lose 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in their last-16 first leg match.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere' [Video]Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere'

Diego Simeone, manager of Atletico Madrid, was quizzed about the Anfield atmosphere as his side take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published

Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs [Video]Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks looks ahead to Spurs' last-16 Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Winks reflects on the injury sustained by teammate Son Heung-min during Saturday's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

Liverpool are in Spain this week for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds won Europe’s elite...
talkSPORT

Fernando Torres accepts Atletico Madrid’s Liverpool request for Champions League tie

Fernando Torres accepts Atletico Madrid’s Liverpool request for Champions League tieAtletico Madrid host Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night and Fernando Torres, a player who means a lot to both clubs, will be present at the Wanda...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

boombets7

Boom Bets Atletico Madrid v Liverpool - rate the players in Champions League last-16 tie https://t.co/7uNFRWe95N 2 hours ago

90minu

90 Minutes ⚽️ Atletico Madrid v Liverpool - rate the players in Champions League last-16 tie https://t.co/x6XpJldD7g 4 hours ago

profesortbaker

Thomas Jerome Baker RT @FeraSY1: For the time being, Atletico Madrid is doing Atletico medrid things #ATMLIV #Liverpool #Atm #UCL 🔥 Liverpool position is above… 4 hours ago

FplWoolyback

Fpl Woolyback Fancy Liverpool to be 3-0 up by HT at Anfield v Atletico Madrid. Liverpool poor tonight and don't rate them at all.… https://t.co/BzmVpsOFhk 4 hours ago

FeraSY1

Feras_Y For the time being, Atletico Madrid is doing Atletico medrid things #ATMLIV #Liverpool #Atm #UCL 🔥 Liverpool positi… https://t.co/vl8mihX1r6 4 hours ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Atletico Madrid v Liverpool - rate the players in Champions League last-16 tie https://t.co/aCuHoejKjb 4 hours ago

LFCMAGAZINE

LFCMAGAZINE [BBC] Atletico Madrid v Liverpool - rate the players in Champions League last-16 tie https://t.co/oIKkOCWrJJ 4 hours ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Atletico Madrid v Liverpool – rate the players in Champions League last-16 tie https://t.co/KqjH3N0F4C https://t.co/fVKbm4siu7 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.