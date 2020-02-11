Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Michael Milken > Trump pardons junk bond king-turned philanthropist Michael Milken: What you need to know

Trump pardons junk bond king-turned philanthropist Michael Milken: What you need to know

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Trump pardoned former junk bond Michael Milken, who served two years in prison for securities violations. Trump praised Milken's work as philanthropist
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Pardons LA Billionaire Michael Milken: 'He Suffered Greatly'

Trump Pardons LA Billionaire Michael Milken: 'He Suffered Greatly' 00:15

 One of the prosecutors on Milken's case was Rudy Giuliani, now Trump's personal attorney.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg [Video]Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

In Campaign 2020, a Twitter war erupts between President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Trump calls Bloomberg a debate 'lightweight' [Video]Trump calls Bloomberg a debate 'lightweight'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday insulted Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's debate skills but said he'd "rather run against Bloomberg than Sanders."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump grants clemency to Illinois ex-governor Blagojevich, 10 others

President Donald Trump pardoned seven people on Tuesday including former junk bond king Michael Milken and commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the...
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersNewsmaxUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons junk bond king Milken

U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Tuesday for commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle...
Reuters


Tweets about this

sasyecat

🌊#HandMarkedPaperBallots ✍ RT @NoahBookbinder: The President today pardoned junk bond king Michael Milken, convicted of insider trading. News reports indicated that T… 31 seconds ago

brady51h

RichHennessey RT @mog7546: ‘He’s going to pardon everyone #Mueller indicted’ #Trump’s ‘PARDON SPREE’ for CRIMINALS #Trump issued pardons or commuted se… 43 seconds ago

babysgramma

🇺🇸⌚🖋🗳📈TRUMP2020✊🏻 RT @prayingmedic: Just in: POTUS has issued a pardon for the former junk-bond king, Michael Milken. https://t.co/uyjOeC0i5y 52 seconds ago

cheryl_feline

Cheryl Feline RT @Nic6454: This is insane. He will be known as the pardon president. That's it. CNN: Trump pardons junk bond king Michael Milken. https… 57 seconds ago

nancydonado

Nancy RT @nprpolitics: Among those receiving pardons or commutations from President Trump: -Rod Blagojevich -financier Michael Milken, who becam… 1 minute ago

deb_sistadevine

IsHeGoneYet? RT @CREWcrew: Trump just pardoned "junk bond king" Michael Milken. Milken was denied pardons by two previous presidents but apparently fo… 2 minutes ago

davestewart4444

Dave Stewart RT @lesleyabravanel: The Cretinous Criminal Cockwaffle Cash-Stashing Criminal Pardon Tour Continues: Trump pardons junk bond king Michael M… 5 minutes ago

PegTyree

More Cowbell 🔔 RT @Helenhs: It’s despicable - a big red flashing sign that signals: White Collar Crime? Be My Guest! Trump pardoned 7 people today inclu… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.