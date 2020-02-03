Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Libya > Tripoli government suspends Libya talks after Haftar attacks Tripoli port

Tripoli government suspends Libya talks after Haftar attacks Tripoli port

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Libya's internationally recognized government on Tuesday suspended talks hosted by the United Nations to halt warfare over the capital after eastern forces shelled Tripoli's port, killing three people and almost hitting a highly explosive gas tanker.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published < > Embed
News video: Libya's UN-backed govt suspends talks after Haftar forces attack Tripoli port

Libya's UN-backed govt suspends talks after Haftar forces attack Tripoli port 01:41

Recent related videos from verified sources

Libya ceasefire talks resume in Geneva [Video]Libya ceasefire talks resume in Geneva

It is the latest attempt to forge a political deal between Libya's internationally-recognised government and Khalifa Haftar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Libya conflict: Weapons arriving despite embargo [Video]Libya conflict: Weapons arriving despite embargo

Fears of escalation in violence in Libya, as reports suggest arms build-up by forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Libya: UN-Backed Govt Suspends Peace Talks After Haftar Port Attack

[DW] Military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces have stepped up their attack on the Libyan capital Tripoli. The UN-backed government said negotiations were...
allAfrica.com

Libya's internationally recognized government suspends ceasefire talks in Geneva

Libya's internationally recognized government suspended ceasefire talks hosted by the United Nations in Geneva after an attack on Tripoli port on Tuesday, the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.