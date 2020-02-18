Global  

Boy Scouts of America: Why is it filing for bankruptcy?

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
How the childhood organisation became 'the largest paedophile ring on Earth' according to a lawyer.
News video: Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection 00:21

 The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection amid a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits.

Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization [Video]Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization

For more than a century, local Boy Scout chapters have operated independently, so that means they aren’t on the hook when it comes to the bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America.

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy In Wake Of Child Sex Abuse Claims [Video]Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy In Wake Of Child Sex Abuse Claims

The Boy Scouts of America have been around for more than 100 years and are one of the biggest youth organizations in the country.

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcyThe Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection. Facing mounting legal costs from defending itself against lawsuits alleging sexual abuse of boys,...
Boy Scouts of America seeks bankruptcy amid thousands of new sex-abuse claims

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces new legal battles over thousands of alleged sexual abuses.
