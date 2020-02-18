5 questions for next Democratic debate – Bloomberg’s first
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s a new kid in town for the ninth Democratic debate, Mike Bloomberg, the self-funding billionaire presidential candidate. Five questions ahead of the faceoff Wednesday night in Las Vegas: HOW DOES BLOOMBERG STACK UP? No candidate has the potential to upend the race for the Democratic presidential nomination more than Bloomberg, […]
When Michael Bloomberg steps onto the Democratic debate stage for the first time on Wednesday, he will face attacks from his rival candidates over his past support for policies he claims to no longer support. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night; CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer says past performance may be an indication of what's to come.