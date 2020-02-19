U.S. Attorney General questions need to shield big tech from liability for user posts

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Advising Jay-Z For 17 Years Taught Jennifer Justice To Be Tenacious Attorney Jennifer Justice from The Justice Dept. shares the biggest takeaway from her early years as General Counsel and EVP at Roc Nation.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:34Published 2 days ago U.S. Attorney General Questions If Tech Industry Law Is Still Relevant The law protects tech companies from being held liable for what third-party users post on their platforms. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:24Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources DOJ Says Attorney General William Barr Is Not Thinking About Resigning Watch VideoThe Department of Justice is dismissing reports that say Attorney General William Barr is thinking about stepping down from his post. Unnamed...

Newsy 1 week ago



U.S. Attorney General Questions If Tech Industry Law Is Still Relevant Watch VideoAttorney General William Barr is questioning a law that protects tech companies from being held legally liable for what their users post. He made...

Newsy 1 week ago





Tweets about this