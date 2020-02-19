Global  

U.S. Attorney General questions need to shield big tech from liability for user posts

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday questioned whether Facebook, Google and other major online platforms still need immunity from legal liability that has prevented them from being sued over the material their users post.
