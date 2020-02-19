Global  

For Mike Bloomberg, tonight's debate is his opening night

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Can Bloomberg be cool under fire as incoming salvos of 'stop & frisk' and 'big, bad billionaires' are shot his way?
How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debatePhoto by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images On Wednesday night, six Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, to make their...
The Verge

5 questions for next Democratic debate – Bloomberg’s first

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s a new kid in town for the ninth Democratic debate, Mike Bloomberg, the self-funding billionaire presidential candidate. Five...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caMediaite

BennPipe

Tony Benn's Pipe 🌹📉 RT @sunraysunray: The Democratic debate tonight is going to be incredible, lots of conversation about toxic tweets, Mike Bloomberg demandin… 12 seconds ago

Lynnielee5

Lynnette Rogers RT @silentrunning12: Tonight is the latest scheduled Democratic Dumpster Fire (er, National Debate) in Las Vegas NV. Notably, this will in… 18 seconds ago

RAndrewOhge

R Andrew Ohge Tonight's Debate Needs to be the END of Mike Bloomberg's Campaign If you’re in California and registered NPP, No Pa… https://t.co/yNDNGAE2De 36 seconds ago

lindee1364

Linda Moore Please twitter followers watch The Las Vegas Presidentail Debate sponsored by MSNBC 9:00pm tonight!! First time for… https://t.co/TRSxlDvPPH 43 seconds ago

julios1580

MAGA45# RT @DiamondandSilk: Mini Mike Bloomberg is hitting the Debate stage tonight. We Predict he will get spanked very badly tonight! 56 seconds ago

Rocky4959

🌟🌟🌟ROCKY🇺🇸 RT @jerome_corsi: Dr. Corsi DECODES 2/19/20: Trump pardons Blagojevich. Will Attorney Barr quit? Trump campaigns in the West. Tonight's Dem… 2 minutes ago

SpringerKM

Karen Springer 🗽🥁 RT @m_mendozaferrer: If Mike Bloomberg brings his medical records to the debate tonight and waves them in front of Bernie I'm voting for hi… 2 minutes ago

EssVeeEss

SVS I’m actually excited going into the debate tonight - Mike Bloomberg is gonna have his***handed to him and I’m gon… https://t.co/7Nzadb4txV 5 minutes ago

