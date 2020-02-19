For Mike Bloomberg, tonight's debate is his opening night

Tony Benn's Pipe 🌹📉 RT @sunraysunray: The Democratic debate tonight is going to be incredible, lots of conversation about toxic tweets, Mike Bloomberg demandin… 12 seconds ago Lynnette Rogers RT @silentrunning12: Tonight is the latest scheduled Democratic Dumpster Fire (er, National Debate) in Las Vegas NV. Notably, this will in… 18 seconds ago R Andrew Ohge Tonight's Debate Needs to be the END of Mike Bloomberg's Campaign If you’re in California and registered NPP, No Pa… https://t.co/yNDNGAE2De 36 seconds ago Linda Moore Please twitter followers watch The Las Vegas Presidentail Debate sponsored by MSNBC 9:00pm tonight!! First time for… https://t.co/TRSxlDvPPH 43 seconds ago MAGA45# RT @DiamondandSilk: Mini Mike Bloomberg is hitting the Debate stage tonight. We Predict he will get spanked very badly tonight! 56 seconds ago 🌟🌟🌟ROCKY🇺🇸 RT @jerome_corsi: Dr. Corsi DECODES 2/19/20: Trump pardons Blagojevich. Will Attorney Barr quit? Trump campaigns in the West. Tonight's Dem… 2 minutes ago Karen Springer 🗽🥁 RT @m_mendozaferrer: If Mike Bloomberg brings his medical records to the debate tonight and waves them in front of Bernie I'm voting for hi… 2 minutes ago SVS I’m actually excited going into the debate tonight - Mike Bloomberg is gonna have his***handed to him and I’m gon… https://t.co/7Nzadb4txV 5 minutes ago