First lady Melania Trump honored by Christian college

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump touted her “Be Best” program and the Trump administration’s battle against the opioid crisis as she accept an award Wednesday from a Florida Christian college. The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University’s “Women of Distinction” luncheon that her anti-cyber bullying and […]
 First Lady Melania Trump was in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to receive the 2020 Woman of Distinction award from Palm Beach Atlantic University. Katie Johnston reports.

