First batch of Diamond Princess Passengers arrive in Hong Kong to face further quarantine

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
More than 100 Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for over two weeks landed on Thursday morning in the Asian financial hub, where they will face a further 14 days of quarantine.
