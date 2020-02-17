Global  

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) — From the opening bell, Democrats savaged New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised pointed questions about Bernie Sanders’ take-no-prisoners politics during a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to further muddy the party’s urgent quest to defeat President Donald Trump. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who was once a Republican, […]
News video: Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders Supporters

Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders Supporters 00:31

 On Monday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg criticized Bernie Sanders. Bloomberg posted an online video calling Sanders supporters aggressive. The video featuring violent and derogatory tweets, memes and videos purportedly posted by Sanders online supporters. The video end with a clip of...

The Beat Down of Michael Bloomberg at the Democratic Debate [Video]The Beat Down of Michael Bloomberg at the Democratic Debate

Michael Bloomberg took quite the beating at the Democratic Debate Wednesday night.

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage.

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. DEBATE NIGHT BRAWL With both newcomer Michael...
Seattle Times

Bloomberg, Sanders under attack at Democrats' Nevada debate

Bloomberg, Sanders under attack at Democrats' Nevada debateFrom the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg.Democrats raised new questions about Bernie...
New Zealand Herald


