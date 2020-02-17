Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From the opening bell, Democrats savaged New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised pointed questions about Bernie Sanders’ take-no-prisoners politics during a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to further muddy the party’s urgent quest to defeat President Donald Trump. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who was once a Republican, […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The Beat Down of Michael Bloomberg at the Democratic Debate Michael Bloomberg took quite the beating at the Democratic Debate Wednesday night. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:25Published 10 minutes ago Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published 15 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources 10 Things to Know for Today Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. DEBATE NIGHT BRAWL With both newcomer Michael...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



Bloomberg, Sanders under attack at Democrats' Nevada debate From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg.Democrats raised new questions about Bernie...

New Zealand Herald 12 hours ago





Tweets about this