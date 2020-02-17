Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () LAS VEGAS (AP) — From the opening bell, Democrats savaged New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised pointed questions about Bernie Sanders’ take-no-prisoners politics during a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to further muddy the party’s urgent quest to defeat President Donald Trump. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who was once a Republican, […]
On Monday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg criticized Bernie Sanders.
Bloomberg posted an online video calling Sanders supporters aggressive.
The video featuring violent and derogatory tweets, memes and videos purportedly posted by Sanders online supporters.
The video end with a clip of...