Global Issues Web Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about victims https://t.co/DF0x9vXtSe https://t.co/BKnSYKkzai 8 minutes ago

The Guy With The Thing That Has A Name And Stuff RT @AJENews: Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about the victims https://t.co/yjW6gFHOlX https://t.co/Uno0VuPEI3 11 minutes ago

niki kapetanaki RT @PDimitras: Shootings in Germany: What we know so far about suspected far-right shisha bar attacks https://t.co/mOj1lmlDZ6 via @TheLocal… 14 minutes ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about victims https://t.co/eTGMbesCin https://t.co/SfOxZGlrxo 22 minutes ago

Arthur Emswell RT @MikeStuchbery_: More about the Hanau shooter, it appears that videos he made and his confession letter referred to the Pizzagate/QAnon… 26 minutes ago

Franz 🇪🇺🎸✌ RT @borealissaves: What do videos and manifestos tell us about terrorist motivation? I'll weigh in on this later in a blog, but we do know… 35 minutes ago

magda Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks https://t.co/KtiAXfyzYg 49 minutes ago