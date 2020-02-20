Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines. Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
The killing of nine people by a gunman in Germany is being investigated as a far-right attack. The deadly shootings happened at two shisha cafes in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt on Wednesday night.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published