Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

euronews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks 04:12

 Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison [Video]Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines. Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack [Video]Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack

The killing of nine people by a gunman in Germany is being investigated as a far-right attack. The deadly shootings happened at two shisha cafes in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Investigators see 'xenophobic motive' behind Germany shootings

Investigators see 'xenophobic motive' behind Germany shootingsHANAU(GERMANY): German investigators said Thursday they suspected a "xenophobic motive" behind shootings at a shisha bar and a cafe that left 10 dead overnight...
WorldNews

Germany hookah shooting suspect found dead, authorities say, after 2 attacks leave 8 dead, 5 wounded

A suspect linked to two separate shootings in Hanau, Germany, that left at least eight people dead and five others wounded Wednesday was found dead in his home,...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about victims https://t.co/DF0x9vXtSe https://t.co/BKnSYKkzai 8 minutes ago

farothaiwe

The Guy With The Thing That Has A Name And Stuff RT @AJENews: Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about the victims https://t.co/yjW6gFHOlX https://t.co/Uno0VuPEI3 11 minutes ago

metinniki

niki kapetanaki RT @PDimitras: Shootings in Germany: What we know so far about suspected far-right shisha bar attacks https://t.co/mOj1lmlDZ6 via @TheLocal… 14 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Germany shisha bar shootings: What we know about victims https://t.co/eTGMbesCin https://t.co/SfOxZGlrxo 22 minutes ago

ArtTheStone

Arthur Emswell RT @MikeStuchbery_: More about the Hanau shooter, it appears that videos he made and his confession letter referred to the Pizzagate/QAnon… 26 minutes ago

franzomator

Franz 🇪🇺🎸✌ RT @borealissaves: What do videos and manifestos tell us about terrorist motivation? I'll weigh in on this later in a blog, but we do know… 35 minutes ago

magda43345337

magda Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks https://t.co/KtiAXfyzYg 49 minutes ago

borealissaves

Phil Gurski What do videos and manifestos tell us about terrorist motivation? I'll weigh in on this later in a blog, but we do… https://t.co/95u4ZqCdKv 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.