Galchenyuk scores in shootout, Wild beat Canucks 4-3 Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal and the shootout winner as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Kevin Fiala and Luke Kunin also scored in regulation for Minnesota, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists. Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots. J.T. Miller scored twice in the […] 👓 View full article

