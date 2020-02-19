Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Roger Stone sentencing, Trump rally tour, California's apology: 5 things to know Thursday

Roger Stone sentencing, Trump rally tour, California's apology: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Roger Stone will be sentenced amid an outcry over political meddling, Trump continues his four-day western swing and more news to start your Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing 02:12

 A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, as Trump claimed again the political operative and self-proclaimed &quot;dirty trickster&quot; was being treated &quot;very unfairly.&quot; This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

It's Sentencing Day For Roger Stone [Video]It's Sentencing Day For Roger Stone

The maximum sentence he could face is 50 years in prison.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Sen. Gardner to join Trump at rally in Colorado Springs Thursday [Video]Sen. Gardner to join Trump at rally in Colorado Springs Thursday

The real benefactor of Thursday&apos;s visit from President Trump might be Sen. Cory Gardner.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Who is Amy Berman Jackson, judge in Roger Stone case who has been criticized by Trump and his allies?

The sentencing hearing Thursday of Trump ally Roger Stone puts the spotlight on Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over the case.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

Roger Stone's sentencing to move ahead after judge refuses new trial request

Roger Stone's sentencing to move ahead after judge refuses new trial requestTrump ally guilty on seven counts, including lying to Congress President claims conviction ‘should be thrown out’ Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comCBS News

Tweets about this

harleypyrate02

Sherry RT @NevadaElJefe: Judge Amy Berman Jackson Enters Letters in Roger Stone Sentencing Case File That Praise Judge, Attack Trump and Barr; On… 15 seconds ago

spooner_lindsay

Lindsay Spooner Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone to be sentenced today https://t.co/ewDRnu3Pv3 16 seconds ago

RobertBradleyJ2

Robert Bradley Jones RT @IndianaMike75: Good morning everyone!! Buckle up for a wild day!! Roger Stone sentencing by an activist corrupt as***NeverTrump fede… 18 seconds ago

MadelaneStander

Madelane #VBNMW2020 🙏 Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone to be sentenced today. https://t.co/yPD061H1Su 44 seconds ago

shadesome

Hort RT @RichardAlengi: Judge Amy Berman Jackson Enters Letters in Roger Stone Sentencing Case File That Praise Judge, Attack Trump and Barr; O… 1 minute ago

FernandRembou

Quō vādis? RT @NewDay: Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally, whom a jury found guilty of lying to Congress and threatening a witness regarding his effor… 1 minute ago

WendyMeer11

#Justice4RealityWinner Now! RT @WinnerBrittany: President Trump also called the record-breaking sentence of #RealityWinner "unfair." Can my sister also be given a shor… 1 minute ago

Bryon_Gmo88

Bryon Gilmore RT @CNN: Roger Stone, a longtime showman, political strategist and friend of Donald Trump's whom a jury found guilty of lying to Congress a… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.