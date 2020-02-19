Roger Stone sentencing, Trump rally tour, California's apology: 5 things to know Thursday

Sherry RT @NevadaElJefe: Judge Amy Berman Jackson Enters Letters in Roger Stone Sentencing Case File That Praise Judge, Attack Trump and Barr; On… 15 seconds ago Lindsay Spooner Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone to be sentenced today https://t.co/ewDRnu3Pv3 16 seconds ago Robert Bradley Jones RT @IndianaMike75: Good morning everyone!! Buckle up for a wild day!! Roger Stone sentencing by an activist corrupt as***NeverTrump fede… 18 seconds ago Madelane #VBNMW2020 🙏 Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone to be sentenced today. https://t.co/yPD061H1Su 44 seconds ago Hort RT @RichardAlengi: Judge Amy Berman Jackson Enters Letters in Roger Stone Sentencing Case File That Praise Judge, Attack Trump and Barr; O… 1 minute ago Quō vādis? RT @NewDay: Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally, whom a jury found guilty of lying to Congress and threatening a witness regarding his effor… 1 minute ago #Justice4RealityWinner Now! RT @WinnerBrittany: President Trump also called the record-breaking sentence of #RealityWinner "unfair." Can my sister also be given a shor… 1 minute ago Bryon Gilmore RT @CNN: Roger Stone, a longtime showman, political strategist and friend of Donald Trump's whom a jury found guilty of lying to Congress a… 1 minute ago