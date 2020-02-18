Fear of Coronavirus pushes up mobile payments, cryptocurrency in China

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Following some research that Following some research that Coronavirus or COVID-19 can stay alive on surfaces for 5-20 days, banks in China are now spraying disinfectants on money to prevent circulation spreading the virus. With physical money no longer exchanging hands, this has led to a rise in the adoption of mobile payment in the country. The cryptocurrency market is also seeing a lot of activities as a result. The price of Bitcoin has risen by 35 percent between January and February and managed to cross $10,000 last week the first time in five months. A report by South China Morning Post noted... 👓 View full article

