Fear of Coronavirus pushes up mobile payments, cryptocurrency in China

WorldNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Fear of Coronavirus pushes up mobile payments, cryptocurrency in ChinaFollowing some research that Coronavirus or COVID-19 can stay alive on surfaces for 5-20 days, banks in China are now spraying disinfectants on money to prevent circulation spreading the virus. With physical money no longer exchanging hands, this has led to a rise in the adoption of mobile payment in the country. The cryptocurrency market is also seeing a lot of activities as a result. The price of Bitcoin has risen by 35 percent between January and February and managed to cross $10,000 last week the first time in five months. A report by South China Morning Post noted...
