E. Jean Carroll, columnist who says Donald Trump raped her, fired from ELLE

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
E. Jean Carroll, who helmed the "Ask E. Jean" column for Elle magazine since 1993, was let go from her position in December, per a court filing.
Recent related videos from verified sources

E. Jean Carroll Demands Trump Submits His DNA [Video]E. Jean Carroll Demands Trump Submits His DNA

E. Jean Carroll is demanding President Trump's DNA.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

'Inspiring Activism' Panel [Video]"Inspiring Activism" Panel

Ahead of Martin Luther King Day, BUILD had a conversation about "Inspiring Activism." Verizon, marking its 20th anniversary, is increasingly committed to social responsibility. For this broadcast, we..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 46:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

E. Jean Carroll Says Elle Magazine Fired Her After Trump Rape Accusation

The longtime columnist blamed her departure from the magazine on Mr. Trump, who she said in a defamation lawsuit had damaged her reputation by calling her a...
NYTimes.com

E. Jean Carroll Says She Was Fired By Elle After Accusing Trump of Rape

E. Jean Carroll Says She Was Fired By Elle After Accusing Trump of RapeE. Jean Carroll, a veteran Elle columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, said Tuesday that...
Mediaite

Tweets about this

monkeybone64

Clark AKA: MonkeyBone News(MBN) But, of course! https://t.co/EnrH91VGkL 1 minute ago

finds_good

imlead2 E. Jean Carroll, columnist who says Donald Trump raped her, fired from ELLE ummm ya ok https://t.co/3ieTspLpP1 2 minutes ago

dyannleroy

Dyann LeRoy #DemCast E. Jean Carroll, columnist who says Donald Trump raped her, fired from ELLE https://t.co/wuhJ1natM5 via @Yahoo 3 minutes ago

BobA1959

One Angry Cranky Pissed Off Boomer Bob No coincidence https://t.co/YUsc6vZwHE 4 minutes ago

TimothyTobias2

Geronimo Jr. E. Jean Carroll, columnist who says Donald Trump raped her, fired from ELLE https://t.co/YP5vuRbTmp via @Yahoo 4 minutes ago

dagr8ful1

DaGr8ful1🆘️ Someone please explain why they would continue their subscription or advertise with @ELLEmagazine 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/2Li2oDJMZn via @usatoday 10 minutes ago

CorporatePiggie

TrumpGoingGone E. Jean Carroll, columnist who says Donald Trump raped her, fired from ELLE https://t.co/Aue9FpisY5 via @usatoday 11 minutes ago

Craig_Daliessio

Craig Daliessio This woman is NUTS! E. Jean Carroll, columnist who says Donald Trump raped her, fired from ELLE https://t.co/aH6ZEoONGt 12 minutes ago

