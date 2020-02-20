Global  

Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic: Fraser Forster saves penalty to secure draw

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Fraser Forster's dramatic late penalty save ensures Celtic's away goal gives them a narrow advantage after their Europa League last-32 stalemate in Copenhagen.
Copenhagen 1 Celtic 1 as Fraser Forster's penalty heroics save the day after VAR drama - 5 talking points

Copenhagen 1 Celtic 1 as Fraser Forster's penalty heroics save the day after VAR drama - 5 talking pointsNeil Lennon's side remain favourites to reach the last 16 after a thrilling night in Denmark.
Daily Record

Fraser Forster saves Celtic as they come away with draw

Fraser Forster saved a VAR-awarded penalty as Celtic fought out a 1-1 draw with FC Copenhagen in their Europa League last-32 tie in Denmark.
Belfast Telegraph


DR_Celtic

Record Celtic Podcast Fraser Forster's incredible Celtic penalty save record as keeper comes to the rescue against Copenhagen |… https://t.co/gvYqLiG3pT 7 seconds ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Fraser Forster's incredible Celtic penalty save record as keeper comes to the rescue against Copenhagen |… https://t.co/nh2XdPI69p 20 seconds ago

Squawka

Squawka Football Five things we learned as goalkeepers stole the show in Copenhagen - https://t.co/nDhgaZeC5Z Time for Gareth South… https://t.co/llSp8FNmaa 6 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport REPORT: Fraser Forster rescues wasteful Celtic with penalty save after Dame N'Doye pounced to cancel out Odsonne Ed… https://t.co/ZDOFCRLY0o 7 minutes ago

LiveWolvesNews

Live #Wolves News Live #Wolves News - Fraser Forster rescues Celtic with penalty save against Copenhagen https://t.co/YoVURpOWG7 - By The Guardian 8 minutes ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic: Fraser Forster saves penalty to secure draw https://t.co/dxrAtDKRHa https://t.co/oh8pcZ2Z0p 9 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic: Fraser Forster saves penalty to secure draw https://t.co/mmN8rtcELc https://t.co/YOHrpW9aYA 9 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Fraser Forster saves Celtic as Lennon's men earn draw away to FC Copenhagen https://t.co/lclEGARKM5 https://t.co/1G84BJ98vW 10 minutes ago

